Dani Alves goal gives Sao Paulo three points

SAO PAULO: A first half goal from Daniel Alves gave Sao Paulo a winning start to their 2020 league season on Thursday as the home side overcame Fortaleza 1-0 at the Morumbi stadium.

The former Barcelona player stole in at the back post to side foot home a cross two minutes before the break.

Sao Paulo's first game of the season was postponed just minutes before kick-off on Sunday when members of the opposing team tested positive for COIVD-19 so Thursday's win signalled their first points of the campaign.

The result condemned Fortaleza to a second straight defeat after a 2-0 loss at home to Athletico Paranaense at the weekend.

Sao Paulo's next match is away at Vasco on Sunday, while Fortaleza are at home to Botafogo the same day.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

