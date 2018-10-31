Dani Alves trains with team mates eyeing PSG return

Dani Alves trained with his Paris St-Germain team mates for the first time in almost six months on Wednesday as the Brazilian defender moved closer to a return from a serious knee injury, French media said on Wednesday.

PARIS: Dani Alves trained with his Paris St-Germain team mates for the first time in almost six months on Wednesday as the Brazilian defender moved closer to a return from a serious knee injury, French media said on Wednesday.

Alves damaged the cruciate ligament in his right knee during the French Cup final against Les Herbiers on May 8 and has not played since, missing the World Cup for Brazil and pre-season training with his club.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old former Barcelona and Juventus player began light training earlier this month but club officials did not put a date on his return to first-team action, L'Equipe reported.

Alves joined PSG in July 2017 on a free transfer.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Martyn Herman)