Danish F2 driver to miss Bahrain test due to coronavirus

LONDON: Danish Formula Two driver Christian Lundgaard will miss pre-season testing in Bahrain starting on Sunday after being trapped in Tenerife by the coronavirus epidemic.

The 18-year-old's ART team said on Friday the Renault Sport Academy member, on the Spanish island for a winter training camp, was in quarantine after an outbreak at his hotel.

"Christian has been checked by medical experts and is fit and well and not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19," a statement said.

"However the governing authorities have ruled all guests of the hotel must remain in quarantine for two weeks."

Formula Two is one rung below Formula One, which races in Bahrain on March 22.

