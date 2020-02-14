Darts: Sherrock held to draw on Premier league debut

Fallon Sherrock just missed out on being the first woman to win a Premier League game when she drew 6-6 with Glen Durrant on her debut in Nottingham, England on Thursday.

In December, Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship and this time she was heading for victory against the three-times BDO world champion.

Durrant, also in his maiden Premier League campaign, was met by a chorus of boos from the crowd at a packed Motorpoint Arena and expected to be jeered every time he was on a finish.

Sherrock broke her English compatriot in the seventh leg and had the advantage of throw in the final leg, leading 6-5, but Durrant produced a 70 checkout to earn a point.

The 25-year-old Sherrock was the first woman to appear in the Premier League, having been invited as a challenger after reaching the last 32 of the World Championship.

None of the previous 10 challengers had won their games.

"I've loved every minute. I'm so happy to have played again on the big stage. I'm speechless and I'd like to thank everyone here supporting me," she told Sky Sports.

The 49-year-old Durrant added: "The crowd were fantastic, it was a really big challenge and all credit to Fallon.

"She's had the most amazing couple of months. That's the most difficult match I've ever had."

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ed Osmond)