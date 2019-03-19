Dates for FA Cup semi-final fixtures confirmed

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester City will open the FA Cup semi-final weekend on April 6 against Brighton & Hove Albion after England's Football Association announced on Tuesday the schedule for the two fixtures at Wembley Stadium.

City, who are chasing a quadruple of trophies, will take on Brighton in the first semi-final on the Saturday at 1730 GMT while Watford face Wolverhampton Wanderers a day later for a 1600 kickoff.

The FA said each club will be allocated approximately 33,000 tickets for their fans and tickets are priced in the range of 30 pounds to 80 pounds.

The final is scheduled for May 18.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)