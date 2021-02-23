Davies to return to bolster Wales against England

Veteran centre Jonathan Davies could make a return from injury for Wales in Saturday’s Six Nations clash against England in Cardiff, but there is still doubt about the availability of fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales battled with injury at the start of the competition but have an almost full strength squad for the weekend clash at the Principality Stadium, assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of competition for places," he told a news conference.

Davies, who has won 85 caps for Wales and played for the British & Irish Lions, missed the opening weekend win over Ireland and narrow away success over Scotland as Wales made a 100per cent start to this year's tournament.

The 32-year-old had hurt his ankle just before the start of the Six Nations playing for Scarlets in the PRO-14 competition.

Halfpenny, another key element of the Welsh backline, is still going through 'return to play' protocols after sustaining a head injury at Murrayfield in the 25-24 win over Scotland on Feb. 13. "But we expect him to come through," added Humphreys.

Wales will be without scrumhalf Tomos Williams, who has a hamstring tear, but Hallam Amos, Josh Navidi, George North and Johnny Williams, all injured in the 21-16 win over Ireland on Feb. 7, are back in training and available for Saturday's test.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)