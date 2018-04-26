Davis out of Bournemouth clash with Achilles injury

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Bournemouth after failing to shake off a persistent Achilles injury, manager Mark Hughes has said.

Davis has struggled with the injury since February and the problem flared up ahead of a 3-2 defeat by Arsenal earlier this month.

Although he returned in last week's 0-0 draw with Leicester City, Davis missed the meetings with Chelsea in the league and FA Cup this month.

"Steven Davis unfortunately is struggling with his Achilles again and it's an irritant to him and to us," Hughes told a news conference on Thursday.

"We have had scans done and they show a bit of damage and we may have to shut him down until next season. I don't think that a decision has been made definitively but we're close to it."

Southampton are 18th in the table with 29 points and face a daunting task to stay in the top flight. The south coast club have won just five games all season going into a match that Hughes described as a "must-win" contest.

"Yeah, it's fair to say. We're in that situation now. It's clear to us that we need to win the game... we're well into the business end and it's time to get business done," Hughes said.

"Our league form in recent times has been OK but we haven't been able to get a 90-minute performance that enables us to win three points so we have to start doing that."

Bournemouth are 11th in the league with 38 points.

