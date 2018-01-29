Day, Noren, Palmer headed to playoff at Torrey Pines

Sport

Day, Noren, Palmer headed to playoff at Torrey Pines

Australian Jason Day, Swede Alex Noren and American Ryan Palmer are headed to a playoff after finishing the regulation 72 holes locked together at 10-under-par 278 on a warm and windy day at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

Jan 28, 2018; San Diego, CA, USA; Jason Day plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Co. PHOTO: Reuters/ Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmark

LA JOLLA, California: Australian Jason Day, Swede Alex Noren and American Ryan Palmer are headed to a playoff after finishing the regulation 72 holes locked together at 10-under-par 278 on a warm and windy day at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

Former world number one Day has won 10 times on the PGA Tour, while Palmer has three victories. Noren has won nine times on the European Tour.

(Reporting by Andrew Both)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark