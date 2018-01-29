Day, Noren, Palmer headed to playoff at Torrey Pines

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Australian Jason Day, Swede Alex Noren and American Ryan Palmer are headed to a playoff after finishing the regulation 72 holes locked together at 10-under-par 278 on a warm and windy day at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

LA JOLLA, California: Australian Jason Day, Swede Alex Noren and American Ryan Palmer are headed to a playoff after finishing the regulation 72 holes locked together at 10-under-par 278 on a warm and windy day at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday.

Former world number one Day has won 10 times on the PGA Tour, while Palmer has three victories. Noren has won nine times on the European Tour.

(Reporting by Andrew Both)