Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday.

Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round
Tennis - Australian Open - Second Round, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2020 Switzerland's Belinda Bencic celebrates winning the match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BENCIC MARCHES INTO THIRD ROUND

Swiss Belinda Bencic came through a tricky clash with former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko, winning seven out of eight breakpoints to prevail 7-5 7-5. She will take on Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo or Anett Kontaveit next.

Earlier, 19th seed Donna Vekic powered past France's Alize Cornet 6-4 6-2 to move into the third round for the first time.

PLAY DELAYED BY RAIN

Morning rain delayed play on the external courts for at least an hour but matches at the roofed showcourts proceeded only slightly behind schedule, with twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza taking on Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the early match at Rod Laver Arena.

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was playing former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the opener at Margaret Court Arena.

After a hot, gusty day on Wednesday, the weather forecast was for a cooler day of 21 degrees Celsius (70F) but with breezy conditions still to test players at Melbourne Park.

(Compiled by Ian Ransom and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Source: Reuters

