Day two at the Australian Open

World number one Rafa Nadal produced a clinical display to beat Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-2 6-3 6-0 in the opening round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Top seed Nadal, bidding for a 20th Grand Slam title to match Roger Federer's record haul, dropped his serve twice but was barely troubled as he finished with 38 winners in a match lasting just over two hours.

Home favourite Nick Kyrgios entertained a packed Melbourne Arena as he eased past Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 7-6(3) 7-6(1).

There were also wins for fourth seed Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and former champion Stan Wawrinka.

After claiming his first win of the season, Zverev said that if he were to win his maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park he would donate his AUS$4.12 million (US$2.8 million) prize money to Australian bushfire relief efforts.

In the women's draw, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and world number two Karolina Pliskova secured their second round spots, while five-times Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova fell at the first hurdle.

(Compiled by Greg Stutchbury, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas; Editing by Peter Rutherford, Himani Sarkar and Andrew Heavens)