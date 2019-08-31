De Grasse, Warner head Canadian world team

Triple Olympic sprint medallist Andre De Grasse and decathlete Damian Warner headline a 49-member Canadian team for next month's world championships, Athletics Canada announced on Friday.

De Grasse, who will compete in the 100 and 200 and 4x100 metres relay, won medals in all three events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, taking silver in the 200m and bronze in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Warner was the Olympic bronze medallist and has the year's leading score of 8,711 points. He is expected to be French world record holder Kevin Mayer's biggest challenger as the Sept. 27-Oct. 6 championships in Doha.

Top Canadian women include pole vaulter Alysha Newman and 1,500m runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.

