De Minaur near-perfect on serve to win Atlanta Open

REUTERS: Alex de Minaur was again near-perfect on serve in claiming his second ATP title with a 6-3 7-6(2) win over American Taylor Fritz at the Atlanta Open on Sunday.

De Minaur, 20, went the entire tournament without facing a break point, and the Australian fittingly clinched victory with a deft serve-and-volley backhand winner.

It is the second title for third seed De Minaur, who won the Sydney International in January before being set back by a groin injury.

He lost in the second round at both the French Open and Wimbledon, the latter in a tough five-setter against American Steve Johnson.

De Minaur arrived in Atlanta ranked 34th in the world.

"It's so good to see him back playing good tennis after struggling with injuries," said a magnanimous Taylor, who made 20 unforced errors in the final.

