De Vries wins Formula E's first night race in Saudi Arabia

REUTERS: Dutch driver Nyck De Vries started Formula E's seventh season with victory for Mercedes in the all-electric world championship's first night race in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Swiss racer Edoardo Mortara finished four seconds behind for the Monaco-based Venturi team, who also use the Mercedes powertrain, with New Zealander Mitch Evans third for Jaguar.

The win after leading every lap from pole position in the first of two back-to-back races under floodlights in Diriyah was a first for De Vries, who won the Formula Two title in 2019.

Briton Sam Bird, who won last year's season opener and has since switched to Jaguar from Envision Virgin Racing, retired from the race after a collision with compatriot Alex Lynn's Mahindra.

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal finished 11th for DS Techeetah.

The race had two safety car periods.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)