Debutants Mauritania given harsh lesson in 4-1 defeat by Mali

SUEZ, Egypt: Mali produced three stunning goals as they thumped Africa Cup of Nations debutants Mauritania 4-1 on Monday, handing their neighbours a harsh lesson in their first-ever match at the finals.

Abdoulaye Diaby fired Mali ahead and Moussa Marega converted a penalty to put Mali 2-0 ahead by halftime. Adama Traore added a third before substituted by his namesake Adama Traore who then scored the fourth, both from outside the penalty area.

In between, El Hacen El Id made history by converting a penalty for Mauritania's first-ever goal at the tournament.

Mali went top of Group E with three points, with Angola and Tunisia on one each after their 1-1 draw earlier on Monday and Mauritania yet to get off the mark.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)