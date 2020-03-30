Decision on Olympics tickets still under discussion - Tokyo Games committee

TOKYO: A top official from the Tokyo Olympics organising committee on Monday said that a decision on the status of tickets purchased for the 2020 Games was still being considered, and acknowledged that the additional costs to delay the Games remained unclear.

The official had earlier said tickets purchased for the 2020 Games would be useable in principle at the rescheduled event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The International Olympics Committee last week postponed the Games which were scheduled to begin in July, because of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on Monday, the head of the organising committee said a decision on new dates come as early as this week.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Toby Chopra)