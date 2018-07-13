Defender Halford announces Cardiff City exit

Cardiff City defender Greg Halford said he will leave the club before the start of the upcoming Premier League season.

The 33-year-old joined Cardiff from second-tier Championship team Rotherham United in January 2017 and made 33 appearances across all competitions for the Welsh club, who sealed promotion to the top-flight last term.

"Regrettably tomorrow's training session with Cardiff City will be my last one," Halford said in a statement on his official Twitter account.

"I've had the most amazing time with everyone associated with the club, but everything comes to an end eventually."

Halford has played for 12 different clubs in his career, including Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Portsmouth and Brighton and Hove Albion.

