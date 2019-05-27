Deflected goal gives Corinthians 1-0 win over Sao Paulo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SAO PAULO: An early goal from Pedrinho was enough to give Corinthians a 1-0 win over city rivals Sao Paulo at the Corinthians arena on Sunday.

Pedrinho got the only goal of the game after six minutes when his shot from the edge of the box was deflected past the Sao Paulo goalkeeper.

The three points lifts Corinthians over their opponents and into third place in the Serie A table.

Another Sao Paulo club, current champions Palmeiras, lead the league by four points from Atletico Mineiro.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)