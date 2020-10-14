Demare sprints to fourth stage win at Giro

Sport

Demare sprints to fourth stage win at Giro

Frenchman Arnaud Demare claimed his fourth stage victory on this year's Giro d'Italia after a bunch sprint at the end of the 11th stage in Rimini on Wednesday.

Giro d&apos;Italia
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 11 - Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini, Italy - October 14, 2020 UCI WorldTeam GroupamaÐFDJ rider Arnaud Demare wearing a protective face mask before the start of the stage REUTERS/Stringer

Bookmark

REUTERS: Frenchman Arnaud Demare claimed his fourth stage victory on this year's Giro d'Italia after a bunch sprint at the end of the 11th stage in Rimini on Wednesday.

The Groupama-FDJ rider was put to the front by his teammate and finished the job in style after a 182-km (113-mile) ride along the Adriatic coast from Porto Sant'Elpidio.

Triple world champion Peter Sagan ((Bora-Hansgrohe) was in the mix again after his win on Tuesday, but Demare edged out the Slovakian who had to be content with second place.

Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was third.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark