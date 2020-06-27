Dendoncker settles derby as Wolves win at Villa

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

12 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a 1-0 West Midlands derby win at Aston Villa on Saturday as Leander Dendoncker grabbed a 62nd minute winner.

REUTERS: Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a 1-0 West Midlands derby win at Aston Villa on Saturday as Leander Dendoncker grabbed a 62nd minute winner.

The victory lifts Wolves above Manchester United into fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, although they have played a game more than both teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The loss is another blow for Villa in their battle against relegation and leaves them second from bottom on 27 points.

The decisive moment came when Raul Jimenez swung a ball in from the left flank and Jonny did well to set up Dendoncker to curl the ball home.

FA Cup quarter-finals mean the match was the only Premier League fixture on Saturday. Watford host Southampton on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Advertisement