Denis Suarez leveller ends Sevilla's perfect start to season

A late strike from Denis Suarez salvaged a 1-1 draw for Celta Vigo at Sevilla on Friday, scuppering Julen Lopetegui's side's hopes of extending their 100 percent start to the La Liga season.

REUTERS: A late strike from Denis Suarez salvaged a 1-1 draw for Celta Vigo at Sevilla on Friday, scuppering Julen Lopetegui's side's hopes of extending their 100 percent start to the La Liga season.

Sevilla had earned wins over Espanyol and Granada in their first two games under former Spain and Real Madrid coach Lopetegui and looked set for a third victory when Franco Vazquez nodded in a free kick from Ever Banega in the 81st minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Suarez, a Celta youth product who returned to his boyhood club this summer after an underwhelming spell at Barcelona, ghosted into the area to meet a through ball from Santi Mina and calmly slotted home in the 84th.

The result means Atletico Madrid are the only team left in La Liga to have won all of their games this season, with Diego Simeone's side hosting Eibar on Sunday.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)