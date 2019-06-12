Denmark names Hjulmand as new coach from 2020

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Denmark has appointed former Mainz 05 manager Kasper Hjulmand as their next men's national team coach, signing a four-year deal to take the role from the summer of 2020, the Danish Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Dane will replace current national team coach Aage Hareide who has been in charge of the side since 2016, leading them to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Denmark are placed second in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifying alongside Switzerland, Ireland, Georgia and Gibraltar.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Keith Weir)