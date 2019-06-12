Denmark names Hjulmand as new coach from 2020

Sport

Denmark names Hjulmand as new coach from 2020

Denmark has appointed former Mainz 05 manager Kasper Hjulmand as their next men's national team coach, signing a four-year deal to take the role from the summer of 2020, the Danish Football Association announced on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: FSV Mainz 05&apos;s coach Hjulmand reacts during their German first division Bundesliga
FILE PHOTO: FSV Mainz 05's coach Kasper Hjulmand reacts during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match against TSG Hoffenheim in Mainz, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Bookmark

COPENHAGEN: Denmark has appointed former Mainz 05 manager Kasper Hjulmand as their next men's national team coach, signing a four-year deal to take the role from the summer of 2020, the Danish Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Dane will replace current national team coach Aage Hareide who has been in charge of the side since 2016, leading them to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Denmark are placed second in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifying alongside Switzerland, Ireland, Georgia and Gibraltar.

(Reporting by Andreas Mortensen; Editing by Keith Weir)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark