COPENHAGEN: The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will resume at 1830 GMT (2.30am Singapore time), the Danish Football Union said on Saturday (Jun 12).

The match was suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half and had to receive medical treatment on the pitch.

Stadium announcers said that the final minutes of the first half would be played, then following a short break, the second half.