Depay back for Lyon six months after horror knee injury

Netherlands international Memphis Depay has returned to training at French club Olympique Lyonnais some six months after a serious knee injury, the club said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique Lyonnais v Metz - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - October 26, 2019 Olympique Lyonnais' Memphis Depay celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

The 26-year-old, previously at PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in a Ligue 1 clash against Stade Rennes on Dec. 15.

Depay reported on Monday to Lyon for medical tests ahead of a resumption of training later this week.

They are preparing for UEFA's decision on a re-start of the Champions League, where they are 1-0 ahead in their last 16 tie against Italian champions Juventus following the first leg in Lyon.

Depay's return is a major boost for the club. He had netted nine goals in 12 Ligue 1 outings and five in as many Champions League appearances this season.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

