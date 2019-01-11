Derby confirm man caught 'spying' was Leeds employee

REUTERS: Derby County's preparations for Friday's Championship clash against leaders Leeds United have been disrupted by allegations of someone spying on Frank Lampard's side in training this week.

Derby said that local police had spoken to a person who was acting suspiciously outside their training ground on Thursday and that he was an employee of Leeds coaching staff.

Advertisement

"A man was found at the perimeter fence of Moor Farm and was spoken to," Derbyshire Police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Despite media reports, no damage to the fence was found, and the man was stopped outside the grounds. No arrests were made and the man was sent on his way."

In a statement, Derby said they were "in discussion with Leeds club officials in relation to this incident".

Leeds did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derby, sixth in the Championship standings, are eight points behind Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)