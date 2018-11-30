Derby's Johnson hit with FA charge over 'biting' incident

The English Football Association (FA) has charged Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson with violent conduct for an alleged bite on Joe Allen in a Championship game, although the Stoke City midfielder played down the incident.

REUTERS: The English Football Association (FA) has charged Derby County midfielder Bradley Johnson with violent conduct for an alleged bite on Joe Allen in a Championship game, although the Stoke City midfielder played down the incident.

The pair clashed after Stoke's Oghenekaro Etebo was sent off in the side's 2-1 victory on Wednesday, with TV replays suggesting Johnson sank his teeth into Allen's shoulder.

Allen said Johnson had merely bitten his jersey but the FA said that after reviewing footage of the incident, the Derby player would face a trial by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

"Derby County's Bradley Johnson has been charged with violent conduct," the FA said in a statement.

"It follows an incident with Stoke City's Joe Allen during yesterday's game (Nov. 28) which was not seen by the match officials but caught on camera.

"It is alleged that the standard punishment of three matches that would otherwise apply is clearly insufficient."

Johnson faces a minimum four-game ban if found guilty. He has until 1800 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)