Di Biagio to coach Italy in March friendlies

MILAN: Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio will coach the senior side on a caretaker basis for the friendlies against Argentina and England in March, the Italian federation (FIGC) said on Monday.

Italy have been without a coach since Gian Piero Ventura resigned in November after they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Di Biagio, 46, is a former midfielder who played regularly for Italy between 1998 and 2002. His club career included spells at Inter Milan and AS Roma.

Italy play Argentina in Manchester on March 23 and England at Wembley four days later.

