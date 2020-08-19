Di Maria leads PSG past Leipzig to first ever Champions League final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Angel Di Maria scored once and set up two more goals as he steered Paris St Germain past RB Leipzig 3-0 on Tuesday and into their first ever Champions League final.

They will now face the winner of Wednesday's semi-final between Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyonnais at Lisbon's da Luz stadium on Sunday.

The French champions, who also twice hit the woodwork in the first half, took a deserved lead in the 13th minute when Argentine Di Maria, back from suspension, whipped in a free kick for Marquinhos to get in front of the entire Leipzig defence and head in.

Di Maria, playing his best season in Paris, then turned scorer after a sloppy clearance from Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi and a fine backheel assist from Neymar.

Big-spending PSG, whose most recent European final of any kind dates back to 1997 when they lost to Barcelona in the Cup Winners' Cup, made sure of their spot with Juan Bernat's glancing header in the 56th minute from another Di Maria cross.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

