Di Maria shines as PSG sink Marseille again

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria produced a majestic performance capped by two fine goals to help French Cup holders Paris St Germain reach the semi-finals with a 3-0 win over Olympique Marseille on Wednesday.

Soccer Football - Coupe de France Quarter Final - Paris St Germain vs Olympique de Marseille - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - February 28, 2018. Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

It was PSG's second emphatic victory over Marseille in three days after a 3-0 league win on Sunday in which their Brazil forward Neymar suffered a broken that requires surgery and is likely to keep him out for six to eight weeks.

Di Maria, whose playing time this season has been limited by Neymar's performances, scored both goals with his weaker right foot, rifling in the opener on the stroke of halftime and adding the second in the 48th minute.

Striker Edinson Cavani sealed the rout with a thumping finish eight minutes from time after a dazzling move which underlined the home team's domination, with Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandana sparing the visitors from a heavier defeat.

Source: Reuters

