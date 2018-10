Di Maria snatches point for PSG with stoppage time beauty

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PARIS: Angel Di Maria curled in a stoppage-time equaliser as Paris St Germain twice came from behind to force a 2-2 draw at home to Napoli in a pulsating Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Napoli went ahead in the Group C game with a Lorenzo Insigne goal in the 29th minute before PSG, who have won their opening 10 games in Ligue 1, levelled when Mario Rui deflected into his own goal in the 61st minute.

An opportunist goal by Dries Mertens put Napoli back in front in the 77th minute but they were denied a shock win when Di Maria collected the ball on the edge of the area and curled a delightful effort past David Ospina in the third minute of stoppage time.

Napoli have five points from three games and PSG are on four with Liverpool top with six.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)