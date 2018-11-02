Diaz double puts City into League Cup quarters

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester City teenager Brahim Diaz scored in each half to earn the League Cup holders a comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham and a place in the quarter-finals at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

The Spain Under-21 midfielder netted after 18 minutes and added his second in the 65th to secure a place in the next round away to Leicester City or Southampton, who play their rescheduled tie on Nov. 27.

The one worrying note for City, who made 10 changes from Monday's Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur, was an injury to Kevin de Bruyne who had to come off nursing his left knee.

The Belgium midfielder, who has only recently returned from a knee injury, got in a tangle with Timothy Fosu-Mensah near the corner flag and the Fulham player fell heavily on De Bruyne in the 86th minute.

