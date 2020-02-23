Difficult to prepare for Samp in one day, says Inter's Conte

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte said it was difficult to prepare anything new for Sunday's Serie A match at home to Sampdoria as it takes place only 72 hours after their last match in Bulgaria.

MILAN: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte said it was difficult to prepare anything new for Sunday's Serie A match at home to Sampdoria as it takes place only 72 hours after their last match in Bulgaria.

Third-placed Inter, who are three points behind leaders Juventus, lost 2-1 at fellow Serie A title contenders Lazio on Sunday before winning 2-0 at Ludogorets Razgrad in their Europa League last 32, first leg tie on Thursday.

"It becomes difficult after playing Thursday evening. We have to prepare the match in one day which means there is no time to change strategy, but we have to get used to it," Conte told reporters on Saturday.

"Sampdoria are a good team, despite their recent results. They have a very experienced coach in Claudio Ranieri and players of good quality in the team such as Fabio Quagliarella."

Conte complained earlier in the season that Inter lacked the strength in depth to play two matches per week, although he was placated by a string of signings in the January transfer window which included Ashley Young, Cristian Eriksen and Victor Moses.

Conte was confident their Argentine international striker Lautaro Martinez would not be distracted by media speculation that Barcelona are interested in signing him.

"The lad has a good head on his shoulders, he is focused, he's doing well and must continue like that," said the coach.

"He still has plenty of room to improve. He is only 22 years old and has developed considerably compared to last year. He still has a long way to go."

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)