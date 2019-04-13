Dijon v Amiens interrupted after alleged racist chants

PARIS: Dijon's Ligue 1 game against visiting Amiens was interrupted for five minutes on Friday when the teams stopped playing after French defender Prince Gouano was subjected to alleged racist chants from the home fans.

"Full support to our captain Prince Gouano. Racism has no place in a football stadium," Amiens said on Twitter.

The game at the Stade Gaston Gerard was stopped in the 78th minute when Gouano claimed he heard racist chants coming from the Dijon fans.

The match was eventually finished and ended in a 0-0 draw. Dijon are third from bottom, six points from the safety zone, while Amiens are seven points above them in 15th place.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)