Dimitrov downs fading Thiem in Paris

PARIS: Fifth seed Dominic Thiem was knocked out in the third round of the Paris Masters when he lost 6-3 6-2 to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday.

Dimitrov, who had been struggling since reaching the semi-finals at the U.S. Open, played brilliantly throughout, taking advantage of Thiem's fading condition after the Austrian won the title in Vienna last Sunday.

Dimitrov next takes on Chile's Cristian Garin, who beat local favourite Jeremy Chardy in three sets.

Later on Thursday, world number two Rafael Nadal, looking to lift the trophy at Bercy for the first time, takes on old foe Stan Wawrinka.

