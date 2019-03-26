Disciplinary proceedings opened into racist incidents at Montenegro v England match - UEFA

UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings into racist fan behaviour Montenegro's Euro 2020 qualifier against England on Monday, European football's governing body said in a statement.

MANCHESTER, England: UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings into racist fan behaviour Montenegro's Euro 2020 qualifier against England on Monday, European football's governing body said in a statement.

England’s 5-1 rout of Montenegro in Podgorica was soured by racist abuse directed at some of their players and has led to calls for stadium bans.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Simon Evans, Editing by William Maclean)