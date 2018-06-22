Discipline a priority as Tang and team seek to leave Singapore Athletics' troubled past behind

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Athletics (SA) president Tang Weng Fei on Friday (Jun 22) announced his intention to run for president of the sport's management committee in the upcoming biennial election - and stressed the need for a disciplined and unified team to lead the sport in Singapore.

Speaking at the Hotel Intercontinental where his proposed slate of eight candidates for the committee was unveiled, Mr Tang said that the need to instill discipline was a priority and a strong "code of conduct" vital.

Advertisement

The other seven members of his team are former Olympians Poh Seng Song and Ang Peng Siong, Mr Malik Aljunied, Ms Sheena Hu, Mr S Govindaraju, Mr Kenny Lim and Ms Belinda Foo.



The election is slated to be held next month - subject to an approval for a change in SA's constitution from the Registry of Societies (ROS). Should the ROS endorse these changes, the management committee will be elected at the SA's next annual general meeting.



The SA has been hit with internal strife and politicking between executive members in recent times, with an extraordinary general meeting being called in May 2017, 10 months after current president Ho Mun Cheong took office.

While Mr Ho has stayed on in his role, there was further conflict between members of SA’s management committee, with leaked screenshots of a WhatsApp chat which seemed to show instructions for SA staff members to land coaches in trouble.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"The code of conduct applies to the association, and the stakeholders, to instill in them the core values of what it is to be a member," said Mr Tang.



Mr Tang, who is also an oil trader, twice held the position of SA president, serving his first stint from 2004 to 2006 and then from 2010 to 2016.

He had cited disagreements in the executive committee as well as what he called the lack of unity within the management as some of the reasons behind his departure.

Pointing to the one year suspension of top Thai sprinter Jirapong Meenapra late last year for sneaking out of a training camp, Mr Tang said that the newly elected committee would need the "gumption" to make such decisions with local athletes.

"I think we've got to instill (discipline) in our current crop of not only national athletes. It should be from the days when they are kids, when they are young in primary school, secondary school and progressing up the ecosystem," he added. "But I want to extend that to not just athletes, but officials and coaches as well. A lot of coaches are not working with each other, saying I'm better than you, you're better than me, I'm the best, and something has to be done."



Former Singapore swimmer Ang Peng Siong is one of the slate of eight in Mr Tang's team. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

But Mr Tang added that it was vital to leave the past behind.

"We have to consider the past but we are not going to dwell on it which means that whether the incumbent team is good or bad is irrelevant," said Mr Tang.

"It is important that the team which is given the responsibility of managing track and field in Singapore works together, and cohesively to help bring about improvements in the sport across multiple levels."

