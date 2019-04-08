Disjointed Bournemouth have lost their identity, says Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it hurts to see his side playing with such a lack of cohesion and he plans to carry out a full review of their performances after Saturday's 3-1 home loss to Burnley saw them drop to 13th in the Premier League.

REUTERS: Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says it hurts to see his side playing with such a lack of cohesion and he plans to carry out a full review of their performances after Saturday's 3-1 home loss to Burnley saw them drop to 13th in the Premier League.

Bournemouth, who have one win in their last nine games, are still 10 points clear of the final relegation spot currently occupied by Cardiff City but Howe is determined to get the side back to playing their own brand of football.

Advertisement

"You are looking week in, week out, to see a clear identity, a clear way of playing, knowing you are improving in every game," Howe told reporters after the game.

"But in recent weeks we haven't seen the clear philosophy we want and that hurts me more than anything. We are going to have to review everything we do.

"Very few times have I felt like this during my management career when I've looked at a team and not been able to see what we've worked on. We're going through one of those phases at the moment where we look a bit disjointed."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Advertisement