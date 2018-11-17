Disputed Neymar penalty gives Brazil win over Uruguay

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Neymar scored a contested second-half penalty to give Brazil a 1-0 friendly win over Uruguay on a gloomy Friday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

LONDON: Neymar scored a contested second-half penalty to give Brazil a 1-0 friendly win over Uruguay on a gloomy Friday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Paris St-Germain forward coolly side-footed the home the spot kick in the 76th minute after Diego Laxalt was adjudged to have brought down Danilo.

Until then Brazil had looked the more vulnerable of the two sides with Alisson making three fine saves, including a superb stop from a Luis Suarez free kick early in the second half.

It was the fifth win in a row for Brazil since they were knocked out of this year's World Cup in the quarter-finals by Belgium.

