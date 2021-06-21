Diving at the Tokyo Olympics: What to expect

REUTERS: Focus on diving at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:

THE ABSOLUTE BASICS

]There are eight events: men's and women's 3m springboard, synchronised 3m springboard, 10m platform, and synchronised 10m platform.

The individual events feature heats, a semi-final and a final, while the synchronised events are finals only.

The five basic elements of the dive are: starting position, approach, take-off, flight, and entry into the water.

HOW MANY MEDALS?

There are eight gold medals up for grabs.

WHAT HAPPENED IN RIO?

China dominated, taking home seven of the eight golds. Chen Aisen, at his first Olympics, claimed two golds in the 10m platform and 10m synchronised events.

During the competition in Rio, the water in the diving pool turned from a crystal blue to a murky green ahead of the women's 10m synchronised platform final. Officials said it was due to algae and there was no risk to athletes.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN TOKYO?

China will look to achieve a clean sweep of all eight gold medals on offer but Britain, the United States, Italy and Australia are also expected to push for the podium.

In the women's competitions, China's Shi Tingmao, who won two titles in Rio, will be back at the Games looking for more gold medals. Chen Yiwen, who won the 3m springboard event in the diving qualifier in May, is set to make her debut.

Australia's Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney, who won bronze in the women's synchronised 3m springboard event in Rio, will not have the chance to compete after the country withdrew from the qualifier in Tokyo due to COVID-19 concerns.

In the men's events, China's Yang Jian is the main threat in the 10m platform while Britain's Tom Daley will also push for a podium place in his fourth appearance at the Olympics.

WHAT'S NEW?

The event will be indoors again after it was held outside in Rio. It remains to be seen what impact COVID-19 countermeasures will have on competition but FINA was pleased with the protocols put in place for the May 1-6 qualifier in Tokyo.

WHEN IS IT HAPPENING?

Jul 25 to Aug 7.

WHERE IS IT HAPPENING?

Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Koto ward, Tokyo.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Diving was included in the Olympics for the first time at the 1904 Games in St Louis. Men's platform diving and 'plunging' were the only two events held. Women's diving made its Olympic debut in Stockholm eight years later. Synchronised diving became part of the program in Sydney in 2000.

WELL FANCY THAT

Marjorie Gestring of the United States was just 13 years and 268 days old when she won gold in the 3m springboard event at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, making her the youngest individual Olympic gold medalist. She was later inducted into the Stanford Athletic Hall of Fame as well as the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

