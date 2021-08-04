Diving: Singapore's Freida Lim finishes last in Tokyo Olympics 10m platform prelims

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Freida Lim finished last in a field of 30 competitors in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday (Aug 4).



Lim's placing meant she did not progress to the semi-final of the event. The top 18 divers advanced to the semi-final, which takes place on Thursday morning.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singaporean diver finished with a total of 215.90 points. China's Chen Yuxi took the top spot in the preliminary round with a total of 390.70 points.



Singapore's Freida Lim competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug 4, 2021. (Photo: Kong Chong Yew/SNOC)

Singapore's Freida Lim competes in the women's 10m platform diving preliminary round at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug 4, 2021. (Photo: Kong Chong Yew/SNOC)

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Freida Lim made history in May by becoming the first Singaporean female diver to qualify for the Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old finished 11th in the women’s 10m platform preliminary competition at the FINA Diving World Cup in Tokyo. Advancing to the semi-finals, she finished 15th with a score of 272.35.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan Chan had become the first Singaporean to compete in an Olympics diving event when he booked his berth in 2019. He will compete in the men's 10m platform on Friday.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.