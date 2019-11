PARIS: World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win his fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday.

The Serbian faced only one break point in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)