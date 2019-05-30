Djokovic breezes into third round in Paris

PARIS: Novak Djokovic wasted little time beating Henri Laaksonen 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Thursday to breeze into the third round of the French Open and stay on course to hold all four Grand Slam titles.

The 32-year-old Serbian top seed, bidding to win his second French Open, was at his clinical best in the opening set against the Swiss lucky loser, dropping only three points on serve.

There was a brief loss of focus when Djokovic was broken to love midway though the second set but he was quickly back in the groove to move two sets ahead.

Laaksonen, ranked 104th in the world, had only reached the second round once in a Grand Slam, and there was no way back as Djokovic broke twice in the third to wrap up victory.

As with holder Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Djokovic has enjoyed a friendly first-week draw and he will face Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso for a place in the fourth round.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

