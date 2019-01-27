Djokovic takes first set of Australian Open final against Nadal

World number one Novak Djokovic began his quest for a seventh Australian Open title by cruising through the first set 6-3 in Sunday's title clash against Rafa Nadal.

Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, January 27, 2019. Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the match against Spain's Rafael Nadal. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Djokovic came out all guns blazing and broke Nadal in the Spaniard's first service game to race ahead 4-1, before holding firm to seize the advantage in the contest at Rod Laver Arena.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

