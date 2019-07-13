Djokovic vs Federer: Three Wimbledon meetings

LONDON: Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer meet for the 48th time and fourth at Wimbledon on Sunday (Jul 14) in the 2019 final.

AFP Sport looks at the pair's three previous meetings at the All England Club.

Djokovic against Federer in the 2015 final. (Photo: AFP/Glyn Kirk)

2012

Semi-final: Federer 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Federer became the first man to reach eight Wimbledon finals by knocking out defending champion Djokovic under the Centre Court roof.

Federer needed just two hours and 19 minutes to come through and set-up a final against Andy Murray which he also went on to win, capturing his seventh title at the tournament.

"Obviously, I'm ecstatic, I'm so happy," said Federer.

Djokovic added: "It's not the first, it's not the last time I lost a match. I lost to a great champion, somebody that has the most Grand Slams in the history of the sport."

2014

Final: Djokovic 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-4

After losing three successive Slam finals, Djokovic claimed his second Wimbledon title.

Djokovic, who was also the 2011 champion, wasted a match point in the fourth set as sentimental favourite Federer came back from 2-5 down.

It was a seventh Slam title for the Serb, secured after almost four hours on court.

"After losing the fourth set it wasn't easy to go on and win the fifth set, I don't know how I did it," said Djokovic, who also reclaimed the world number one ranking.

Djokovic reacts to winning in 2014. (Photo: AFP/Carl Court)

2015

Final: Djokovic 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (10/12), 6-4, 6-3

Djokovic claimed his third Wimbledon title, taking his Slam total to nine.

Victory also took him to 48 match wins in the year against just three losses.

However, one of those had been a shattering defeat in the Roland Garros final to Stan Wawrinka just a few weeks earlier.

"I have to say it's a big challenge playing against Roger," said Djokovic.

"A lot of players of my generation have looked up to him and followed his lead."