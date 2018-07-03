Djourou, Lang start as Swiss make four changes for Sweden game

Switzerland made four changes for their World Cup round of 16 match with Sweden in St Petersburg on Tuesday, with veteran Johan Djourou coming into the side in place of suspended centre back Fabian Schar.

The Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner is also suspended for the game after picking up two yellow cards at the tournament and has been replaced at right back by Michael Lang.

Steven Zuber starts on the right wing in place of Breel Embolo, and Josip Drmic, who scored a late goal in the 2-2 draw with Costa Rica in Switzerland's last Group E match, leads the line up front, with Mario Gavranovic dropping to the bench.

Sweden made one change to the team that beat Mexico 3-0 in their final Group F match on Wednesday, with midfielder Gustav Svensson replacing the suspended Sebastian Larsson.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in St Petersburg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)