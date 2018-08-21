Doll leaves Ferencvaros after five years in charge

BUDAPEST: German manager Thomas Doll has left Hungary's Ferencvaros by mutual consent after five years in charge, the club said on Tuesday.

Former Germany international Doll, 52, took over the most prestigious Hungarian club in 2013 and led them to the league title in 2016 and three Cup triumphs.

Ferencvaros, 29-times Hungarian champions, failed to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League group phase during Doll's reign.

