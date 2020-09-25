Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from January

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali will replace Chase Carey as Formula One's chief executive from January next year, the sport's commercial rights holders Liberty Media announced on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Ferrari Formula One team principal Stefano Domenicali attends a news conference after the second practice session of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su (MALAYSIA - Tags: SPORT MOTORSPORT)/File Photo

Carey, who replaced Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 when U.S.-based Liberty took over the sport, will move to the role of non-executive chairman.

Domenicali, 55, is currently chairman and chief executive of Italian sportscar maker Lamborghini. He also serves as head of the governing FIA's single-seater commission.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

