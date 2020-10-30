Domestic ticket holders can apply for refunds in November: Tokyo organisers

Japan-based ticketholders for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be able to apply for refunds from Nov. 10, Games organisers said on Friday.

TOKYO: Japan-based ticketholders for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will be able to apply for refunds from Nov. 10, Games organisers said on Friday.

Since deciding to postpone the Games until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have said ticketholders could apply for refunds if they no longer wanted to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organisers said on Friday they would accept refund requests for Olympics tickets from those residing in Japan from Nov. 10-30 and for Paralympic ticketholders from Dec. 1-21.

Those living outside Japan had to originally purchase their tickets from Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATRs) and each ATR would be individually responsible for their own refund procedures, according to Tokyo 2020.

Organisers added that there would be additional opportunities to apply for refunds if they were not able to provide an opportunity for spectators to attend the Games due to COVID-19.

Organisers have sold over five million tickets for the Olympics and Paralympics but have yet to decide whether spectators would be allowed into venues when the Games start on July 23 next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Peter Rutherford)