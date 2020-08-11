Donadoni parts company with Shenzhen FC after poor start

REUTERS: Roberto Donadoni has left his role as manager of Shenzhen FC with his assistant Zhang Xiaorui taking charge on an interim basis, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club said http://shenzhenfc.com.cn/Information/Bulletin.aspx?id=10013762 on Tuesday.

Former Italy head coach Donadoni departs with the club sixth out of eight teams in Group A of the revamped 2020 CSL following three defeats from their opening four matches, including a 2-1 loss to Henan Jianye on Monday.

Shenzhen said in a statement http://shenzhenfc.com.cn/Information/Bulletin.aspx?id=10013763 that club captain Gao Lin will serve as player-coach to assist Zhang, while the Chinese media reported that former Chongqing Lifan boss Jordi Cruyff could take over as their head coach permanently.

The 56-year-old Donadoni was named Shenzhen's head coach in July 2019 to replace Juan Ramon Lopez Caro, who led the team to promotion from the second division.

But Donadoni guided them to only two wins in 14 matches at the helm.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

