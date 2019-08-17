Doping - Seven more Russian weightlifters banned

Another seven Russian weightlifters have been provisionally suspended for doping violations, joining five compatriots already banned from the sport earlier this week.

MOSCOW: Another seven Russian weightlifters have been provisionally suspended for doping violations, joining five compatriots already banned from the sport earlier this week.

The International Weightlifting Federation said on Friday the seven had been charged based on data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

The announcement come days after the IWF said five other Russian weightlifters had been provisionally suspended.

The latest batch include Dmitry Lapikov and Nadezhda Evstyukhina, who had Olympic medals from the 2008 Beijing Games stripped for doping.

"There is no certainty that there won't be more suspensions," the president of Russia's weightlifting federation, Maxim Agapitov, told RIA news agency.

The World Anti-Doping Agency is in the process of analysing data retrieved earlier this year from the Moscow laboratory and submitting the results to international sports federations.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Ian Ransom)